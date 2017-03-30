Students go head-to-head in lip sync battle

Christa Lahmann, a freshman studying music, and Jana Ringen, a sophomore studying communication, had no idea they would both be walking out of the BYU-Idaho Lip-Sync Battle with a gold microphone and candied apples on Friday, March 9.

Lahmann and Ringen, who won the event, said they were not even signed up to lip-sync until that very night.

“We had kind of planned it on coming earlier this week, but we’re procrastinators,” Lahmann said. “We were just staying up late at night singing along with a song, and getting into it and dancing, and we were like ‘wait, we should actually do this! There’s a lip-syncing event this week!’ And so we just came and signed up tonight.”

Jessica Moss, the Lip-Sync Battle event manager and a sophomore studying business, said the event began with only one person signed up for the event, but as the night went on, plenty of people jumped into the spotlight.

“Everyone ended up having a blast,” Moss said. “I’m just really glad people got involved, because we’re all in the same situation. We’re all here going to school, we all get stressed, we’re all having similar experiences. I bet friendships were built and made here; and that’s really my main goal was: to get everyone else to just loosen up and have fun and make memories, and that happened tonight.”

Joseph Ridgley, a freshman studying software engineering, and Jessica Foster, freshman studying business, proved Moss right by harboring a friendship on stage.

“I was actually on a date with another girl,” Ridgley said. “My date said there was no way she would ever sing on stage, but she said she had a friend that might do it, and so Jessica and I just met right before we went on stage. I’m a pretty easy-going person, so everyone is my friend, they’re just friends I haven’t met yet.”

Ridgley and Foster took home the bronze microphone with their rendition of “Breaking Free” from Disney’s High School Musical.

“High School Musical just speaks to my soul, and I knew that I had to have other people feel Troy Bolton in their hearts,” Ridgley said. “It would have been an atrocity not to share my dance moves with everyone in the audience.”

Jenna Bell, the DJ for the event and a sophomore studying communication, said she implemented some crowd manipulation techniques to make people feel more comfortable with the idea of getting on stage, even with a complete stranger.

“It’s pretty fun to be a DJ because you kind of control the crowd a little bit,” Bell said. “So I decided to play songs in between the times when people sang, kind of that time when people are deciding if they want to come up here or not. They were familiar songs that people could sing along with to get them more comfortable and so slowly, more and more people were singing along and starting to come up here.”

Moss said while there was not a huge turnout at first, the audience soon blossomed into a whopping 180 people, with plenty of people from the audience willing to make the jump from spectator to performer.

“So although at first there was only one person signed up to perform, the event was in the crossroads, so all the volunteers went out and said, ‘hey we’re doing a lip-sync battle, want to get involved?’ and it all just came together,” Moss said.

Ringen and Lahmann said the energy from the nearly 200 audience members gave them the strength to get on stage and carry on their performance.

“It was really nerve-wracking at first,” Ringen said. “We were like ‘oh my gosh there are so many people here!’ But we got out there and it just flowed and it was so fun.”

Moss said, as the event coordinator and manager of the Lip-Sync Battle, the stress of planning everything was quickly turned around by how involved everyone got with the event, whether they were a volunteer or a member of the audience.

“I love getting to know people and getting to talk to people and get them excited about being here, and do things other than schoolwork, because there’s so much more than going here to school, and getting a degree,” Moss said. “You don’t want to regret your time here. You want to come, get to know people and have an experience, and I feel like social activities are a big part of that; that’s why I got involved. Students come here for a reason, so let’s make it all that it can be.”