Students’ hard work pays off at Extravadance

BYU-Idaho students put together a dance performance that left the audiences in shock on Saturday, March 17.

Extravadance took place Thursday, Friday and twice on Saturday at the Kirkham Auditorium.

“My favorite aspect of the show this year was that there was a cultural diversity,” said Emma Keith, a sophomore majoring in general studies. “There was newness that people probably aren’t used to that we were able to explore.”

Keith said her favorite piece was the Bollywood one. She loved the energy, the culture and the colors.

“It is really fun having all of your friends and family there and just doing what you love,” said Madison Smith, a junior studying early childhood education.

Smith said they practiced three times a week since the beginning of the semester.

“The hip-hop segment was one of my favorites,” said Josh Chang, a junior majoring in international studies. “Literally explosive, must-see, five-star, amazing.”

Chang said his friends in the show did some “stellar” flips, aerials, front handsprings and back handsprings.

“Honestly, all my years here at BYU-I, I have never seen a greater show,” Chang said. “I loved all the performances, the dances, it was amazing.”