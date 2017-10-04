Students involved in car crash share their experience

On Sept. 13, six BYU-Idaho students were involved in an almost fatal car accident.

While traveling down Red Road in Fremont County the driver lost control, causing the car to roll four to five times and finally landing upside down.

“The male driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the shoulder of the road, overcorrected and the vehicle then rolled four or five times,” said Cody Gudmunson, Fremont County Sheriff Sgt., to East Idaho News.

Hannah Rigby, one of the four girls in the car and a sophomore studying elementary education, explained that her injuries affected her memory. She said the group of six had gone out to explore the Civil Defense Caves just outside of Rexburg. Rigby said her memory only recalled half of the time they spent in the caves and then the car rolling.

“I remember rolling and just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really happening right now,’” Rigby said. After which she recalls being stuck in her seat belt, upside down, while her friends searched the car for something to cut the seatbelt free.

Rigby recalls being told that the sheriff’s department was surprised to find all six students conscious and walking around when the crash suggested they should all be severely injured.

Originally, the Fremont County Sherriff’s Department reported that none of the passengers were wearing seatbelts. However, Rigby said that the four girls were all wearing seat belts but the two boys were not.

Rigby said both boys were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled, causing the driver to sustain the most injuries. The second boy and Rigby were taken to the hospital by ambulance as the driver was airlifted out, followed closely by the remaining three girls who were also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Rigby said that the scariest part was waking up and not having any family around to help her through the injuries. She noted having a cousin in the area, but it was hard being away from her parents.

Although Rigby could not be with her parents who are back in Kansas, she saw how the church has been set up to help people. People from her ward and even some of her professors all came together to make sure the students were all recovering nicely and that parents were kept up to date on their conditions.