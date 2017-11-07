WATCH: students learn how to become Disciple Leaders.

Early in the morning on Nov. 4, BYU-Idaho students shuffled into the Taylor Chapel in the John Taylor building for the commencement of this semester’s Disciple Leader Conference.

Grayson Flora, a freshman studying economics, was one of the many DLC facilitators.

“Disciple Leadership Conference focus is for everyone to have the opportunity to become the best person they can become as a disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ,” Flora said.

President Henry J. Eyring, President of BYU-I, was the keynote speaker. Eyring expressed appreciation to the students who attended DLC despite the chilling temperature outside.

“If the Lord were looking for angels right now, this would be a good place to search,” President Eyring said.

The purpose of DLC is to help facilitate learning which then results in action, but Flora said it is much more than just that.

“Becoming a disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ is much more than what we do,” Flora said. “It is who are are.”

The majority of the conference was divided between workshops where instructors taught about specific aspects of disciple leadership.

One of the instructors, Cole Ratcliffe, talked about how becoming a disciple leader can affect marriage.

“We are in the business of helping each other,” Ratcliffe said. “When you choose to marry someone, you basically sign up to help them (in a way that is helpful) the rest of your life.“