Chester Bennington: The voice of a generation

Chester Bennington, vocalist of the band Linkin Park, was found dead in his house on July 20.

BBC reported that the coroner said Bennington hanged himself. His body was found in his house in the morning.

“Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life,” according to Billboard. “He spoke openly about both, as well as about being molested by an older man when he was a child.”

He is survived by his wife and six kids, according to BBC.

Linkin Park started their success with the album Hybrid Theory in 2000. Bennington’s voice led most of the songs.

Bennington was considered the voice of the generation growing up in the early 2000s. Hybrid Theory sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, according to BBC.

Dálete Araújo, a freshman studying English, said she feels really sad about Bennington’s passing.

“At first I could not believe it,” Araújo said. “I thought it was just some horrible prank. “Sadly it wasn’t. I read the article, then I looked for other sources, and the more I read about it, the more it made me sad. It was hard to sink it. It still is. Chester had one of the most amazing male voices that I have ever heard.”

Levi Stum, a junior studying computer science, said he heard Linkin Park for the first time when he was still in middle school.

“It’s really sad to hear (about Bennington’s passing),” he said. “It’s sad to see how a lot of successful and famous celebrities find out the hard way that success is more subjective than objective, meaning success is more of an inward individual effort than it is about what people think of you and what you achieve outwardly.”

Araújo said that Linkin Park’s song, “Waiting for the End” had a great impact on her life.

“Part of the lyrics says, ‘Waiting for the end to come, wishing I had strength to stand,’” she said. “’This is not what I had planned. It’s out of my control. …

She said the lyrics, “So I’m picking up the pieces, now where to begin. The hardest part of ending is starting again” had a particular importance for her in a specific point of her life.

“I had a lot of things changing, I had friends that were gone, and I thought that maybe I wouldn’t be able to cope with it,” Araújo said. “Truly ‘the hardest part of ending is starting again.’”

“In The End,” “Numb,” “Crawling,” “Leave Out All the Rest” were some of the biggest successes of the band throughout the years.

According to BBC, Linkin Park sold more the 70 million albums.

“I’m sure … he will be missed and … he’s left his own mark on the music industry by truly expressing himself through his songs,” Stum said.