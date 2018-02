Caleb Martin, a junior studying business management, starts the day by doing chores. The cows, horses and sheep are fed starting at 7 a.m.

Before he can start feeding the cattle, he has to adjust their feed according to the temperatures. But what Martin enjoys most is working with the grinding equipment and being around horses.

“There’s a lot of good people out here to work with which makes it easier,” Martin said. “But I’m more of a cattle guy.”