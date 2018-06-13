Students of Rexburg: Jasmin Carey — Cosmetologist

Jasmin Carey, a freshman majoring in general studies, is already a certified cosmetologist. After taking classes throughout high school, Carey became certified in the state of Virginia and is working on becoming certified here in the state of Idaho.

“There was an academy program in my high school, and I applied to the cosmetology program,” Carey said. “I loved every minute of it. We got to the braiding and updo unit, and I thrived. I would stay after school for hours working on it. Braiding is a form of art.”