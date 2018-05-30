Students of Rexburg: Michael Mendoza

Michael Mendoza, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, is selling scones at the farmer’s market this summer for his capstone project.

“I’m selling scones as a way to get real life experience,” Mendoza said. “We’ll be selling three flavors: chocolate and cinnamon, ginger and lemon, and rosemary. I want to do a lot in the food and beverage industry.”

He dreams of opening up a chain of his own establishments one day. But baking and cooking is just one side of Mendoza. Up until recently, he was the drummer of Acid Ghost, and then left and started up his own solo project called Peeled.

“I’ve been playing the guitar for a couple years and was the drummer in Acid Ghost for three and a half years,” he said. “I feel like in music, there is a lot of flexibility and an opportunity to have a creative, therapeutic outlet. Food culture and music culture tie in together. They both set a tone and impact one another.”