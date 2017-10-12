Students of Rexburg: Sydney Brown

Students of Rexburg: Sydney Brown

“I was participating in some of the activities on campus and saw that there was an opening as a secretary here and just thought I’d go for it and try it and I absolutely love it, it’s been my favorite job. I love the variety of work, all day long I have different students come in either wanting to get involved or volunteer or they come in and say ‘hey I need a new hobby what can I do’ and so I’m able to help them get in contact with the right people and be able to participate more on campus.”- Sydney Brown, Senior, Recreational Management, 2nd semester working with Student Activities

 

Jenna Schwarz, Scroll Photographer
