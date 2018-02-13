Students of Rexburg: Tony Sandkamp

Meet Tony Sandkamp, the manager of the American Sign Language club on campus and a freshman studying recreation management. He plans and prepares the lesson topics and helps support the teachers of the club.

“I served an American Sign Language mission in the Missouri Independence Mission,” Sandkamp said. “I learned a lot from the people and the culture there and it helped me to open up and be more confident. I also saw how the Lord wanted me to use that language to help other people and to develop it in myself, so I’m just kind of following His lead and it’s been going great so far. The best part is that I am able to express myself and meet new people through it.”