“The Spot” radio program expresses student opinion

Every Thursday, students from BYU-Idaho radio station post a 30 to 45 minute podcast where they talk, inform and share opinions about popular topics in the student community.

“It’s a podcast where we are talking about what you’re talking about,” said Mackenzie Holbrook, a senior studying communication.

Their most recent episodes were about Valentine’s Day, the Olympics and ABC’s TV series, The Bachelor. They target BYU-I students, other college-age kids and sometimes the community, and they hope for more outreach in the future.

“The purpose is to make it applicable to students, so students would want to listen and contribute to what we’re talking about,” said Myles Primm, a senior studying communication.

He said they encourage feedback from their episodes on sites such as Twitter, Facebook or SoundCloud.

The student-run Integrated Business Core groups were featured on the addition “IBC Groups,” posted Feb. 2. IBC is a school program where groups of students interested in business design make and sell products to other students at BYU-I.