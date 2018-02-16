“The Spot” radio program expresses student opinion

Every Thursday, students from BYU-Idaho radio station post a 30 to 45 minute podcast where they talk, inform and share opinions about popular topics in the student community.
“It’s a podcast where we are talking about what you’re talking about,” said Mackenzie Holbrook, a senior studying communication.
Their most recent episodes were about Valentine’s Day, the Olympics and ABC’s TV series, The Bachelor. They target BYU-I students, other college-age kids and sometimes the community, and they hope for more outreach in the future.
“The purpose is to make it applicable to students, so students would want to listen and contribute to what we’re talking about,” said Myles Primm, a senior studying communication.
He said they encourage feedback from their episodes on sites such as Twitter, Facebook or SoundCloud.
The student-run Integrated Business Core groups were featured on the addition “IBC Groups,” posted Feb. 2. IBC is a school program where groups of students interested in business design make and sell products to other students at BYU-I.
“The ones that I think are the most successful are food,” Holbrook said on “The Spot.” “They’re pretty cheap, pretty affordable for college students.”
The podcast had members of the radio station talk about what they thought of past IBC groups and featured current ones by having them come on “The Spot” to talk about their businesses. The rest of the episode continued with the views and opinions of the host about the current IBC products that are currently being sold.
The IBC group Sawtooth Supply Co. was upset over the podcast. They found the reviews expressed on “The Spot” distasteful.
JD Packer (left), who studies communication, and Myles Primm (right), a senior studying communication, discuss popular topics on their podcast “The Spot”.
“Since I’m a student enrolled in IBC this semester, I was extremely disappointed in their IBC podcast because their content was negative toward the IBC companies,” said Drake Contor, the CEO of Sawtooth Supply Co. and a senior studying business management.
With that response, Primm said he thinks listeners are not listening to the entire episode. At the end of every single episode, they have a disclaimer that says, “The views and opinions of this podcast are not that of BYU-Idaho radio or the university itself and are solely that of the host.”
On the most recent “The Spot” posting, they put the disclaimer at the beginning of the segment. Primm said it is good the way it is, and he encourages listeners to respond with ideas of what they want to hear on the show.
“There are 20,000 other students on campus who are talking about stuff and we need suggestions,” Holbrook said.