Students pick U.S. highlights of the 2018 Winter Olympics

BYU-Idaho students picked five favorite moments from the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics held Feb. 9 to Feb. 25.

In light of the competition, “Sports unites the world and countries,” said Adam Quist, a junior studying business management. “Differences go away as people strive to give their best.”

Ashley Taylor, a freshman majoring in general studies, said the Olympic Games continue to inspire young adults to overcome challenges and achieve goals. The USA came away with a total of 23 medals: nine gold, eight silver and six bronze.

1. Shaun White, from Team USA, took gold in men’s snowboarding halfpipe.

White had one last run to beat Scott James from Australia. He scored 98.5 on a near-perfect run, winning his third Olympic gold medal. This made him the first snowboarder to win three Olympic gold medals, according to Time. White recently suffered a snowboarding crash but recovered in time to qualify for this year’s Olympics and take the win.

2. Team USA beat Canada in women’s hockey, winning gold.

Canada, popularly known for hockey, took a loss against the U.S. in a 3-to-2 shootout. The USA had not won gold in hockey since the ’98 Nagano Games.

3. U.S. figure skater, Nathan Chen, broke the record for quadruple jumps.

Chen landed six quads in a single performance. “I wasn’t even aware it was possible,” said Jefferson Sanders, a senior studying biochemistry. “Another landmark in American history for the Olympics.”

4. Red Gerald became the youngest gold medalist in snowboarding history.

17-year-old Gerald became the youngest man to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics since 1928 and the youngest to win a medal in men’s slopestyle snowboarding. He kicked off the U.S. medal count by receiving the first gold medal of the Winter Olympics. This was Gerald’s first time competing in the Olympics and his first Olympic medal.

5. Team USA won their first gold medal in curling.

The men’s curling team won the first U.S. gold medal in curling, beating Sweden 10-7. When the team went to the podium they were accidentally given women’s curling gold medals.