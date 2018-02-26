Students prepare for upcoming devotional with Sister Marriott

Sister Neill F. Marriott, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, will address students at devotional on Feb. 27 at the BYU-Idaho Center.

Students participated in the weekly discussion board and shared times when they experienced a “change of heart.”

“I have never stepped foot on the beautiful BYU-I campus and I am delighted to finally have an opportunity to be with you!” Marriott said in the devotional discussion board. “For months, my husband, David, and I have been thinking of you and looking forward to our time with you. I hope that we can all feel the spirit guiding our thoughts as we meet next Tuesday at the devotional. May we learn what we need to learn.”

Marriott invited students to share their experience on the discussion board and to share what it means to them to love the Savior “with all (your) heart.”

A student shared how Jesus Christ has helped him change and become a better person. Another student shared a time when she “saw beyond” the situation while encountering hostile people and realized that only Jesus Christ would know how to heal the broken heart and guide the faithful back to his presence.

Marriott was born and raised in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 22. She married her husband David C. Marriott a year later in the Salt Lake Temple. They have 11 children and 35 grandchildren.