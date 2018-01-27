Students React to BYU-Idaho being ranked second-best Christian university in the country

Have you heard about BYU-Idaho’s being ranked the second best Christian college in the nation? Surprised? Shocked? Happy? Think it makes sense? Wondering who ranked higher than BYU-Idaho? These are just a few questions and reactions students have had to the new ranking released just a few weeks ago.

According to onlinechristiancolleges.com, BYU-I has come in second place in the country for best Christian college, ranking a mere half point ahead of BYU.

What do students think about this big new announcement? And just how do they think it will affect BYU-I?

“Most universities are recognized for players being taken to the NBA or NFL,” said Angel Gonzalez, a sophomore studying business management. “But we are ranked number two in the Christian community, which is something to be proud of.”

Other students said they see the ranking as a reassurement of the university embodying the spirit of Ricks.

“I think that this really expresses, not only to this school but to this nation, just how important the spirit of Ricks is,” said Lorenzo Soto, a junior studying exercise physiology. “It (The spirit of Ricks) helps maintain this university’s reputation and helps us to know that this is the Lord’s school.”

Some students said they believe it will be a blessing to the university.

“It’s something (the university) has recognized that is not a worldly concern,” Gonzalez said.

In addition, students believe this will encourage people to attend BYU-I in the near future.

“It puts BYU-Idaho on the map,” Soto said. “It puts Rexburg on the map. This small town in Idaho is being recognized for something good, and because of that it can bring people to this school.”

Soto said students come to these private universities because of the morals and standards they set, and it makes it a safe environment for any student.

Who ranked higher than BYU-I? A small college called Grove City College.

According to onlinechristiancolleges.com Grove City College is an independent, evangelical Christian college. They offer 70 undergraduate majors.

In addition, it requires its students to attend chapel 16 times a semester. That would be the equivalent of having to attend 16 sacrament meetings a semester sometimes you would have to attend church twice a week with BYU-I’s current semester schedule.

Onlinechristiancolleges.com states that in ranking colleges they looked at “church affiliation, their view of Biblical legitimacy, and whether any coursework in Christianity was required for graduation. We considered tuition value (ten points), the emphasis the school puts on individual attention, based on the student to faculty ratio (ten points) and the amount of Christian related activity and coursework built into the graduation requirements (ten points). A bonus of five points was available for national recognition of educational excellence or superlative student services.”

For more information, go to onlinechristiancolleges.com.