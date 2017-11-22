Students of Rexburg: Abbigayle Brown

by | Nov 22, 2017 | Photo | 0 comments

Students of Rexburg: Abbigayle Brown

This article and photos are by Jenna Schwarz

“I feel like a lot of people see [having an Emotional Support Animal] as ‘oh they’re just getting a dog for fun’ and let me tell you, I didn’t get her for fun,” said Abbigayle Brown. “Of course having a dog is fun and cute, but honestly, she’s my medicine.”

“I have anxiety, but I also have depression. She gives me purpose to be able to get up in the morning, especially on my hard days because she relies on me. She’s a sweetheart and when I’m having a hard time and feeling super anxious, she’s just there and she knows. I don’t know how to describe what she does but she forces me to pet her and she forces me to do things which are good for me.”

Students of Rexburg: Abbigayle Brown and her ESA Jasmine
Students of Rexburg: Abbigayle Brown and her ESA Jasmine
Students of Rexburg: Abbigayle Brown and her ESA Jasmine
Students of Rexburg: Abbigayle Brown and her ESA Jasmine
Students of Rexburg: Abbigayle Brown and her ESA Jasmine
Students of Rexburg Abbigayle_JS_9
Students of Rexburg: Abbigayle Brown and her ESA Jasmine
Students of Rexburg: Abbigayle Brown and her ESA Jasmine

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *