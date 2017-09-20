Students of Rexburg: Adrian Vasquez’s alter ego

“Honestly to tell you the truth what got me to really start pushing DJing hard was I went to a foam party that another DJ threw, and in my head, I was like I can do so much better. I just didn’t like his music, everyone was just standing, singing and I was so bored. I knew I can do better. I have a better music taste. Not to talk bad about him, but now I love the guy. His style has changed a lot. I want to be able to share the joy that I have listening to certain types of EDM, hip hop, top 40’s, throw backs, but I add a little bit of my flavor to it.” -Adrian Vasquez (DJ Nutters), Communication, Junior