Written by Francisco Canseco

“Longboarding is fun. It is one way to release stress and it is a good way to relax and not worry about life.” Jaron Hunt, a junior studying electrical engineering. “My little brother Bradley got me into longboarding, so I didn’t really longboard before my mission but my little brother was really into it and he would always send me pictures of him longboarding and the longboards he made. This got me excited to do it.”