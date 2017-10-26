Students of Rexburg: Joshua Neyman & Travis Leavitt

Every semester, BYU-Idaho hosts concerts on campus which attract many people. Behind the scenes, there are many teams working together leading up to the concert to make sure the show runs smoothly. AV and lighting techs, crew members and much more all work together to perfect the sound, lighting and video. Travis Leavitt, a senior studying communication and Joshua Neyman, a sophomore studying communication, both ran the AV equipment for Gentri’s concert on Oct. 13, recording a live feed video of the performers which was shown throughout the show.