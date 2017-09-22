Students of Rexburg: Matthew Dixon

by | Sep 22, 2017 | Photo | 0 comments

Students of Rexburg: Matthew Dixon

Written by Josh Gervacio

“I did JROTC in high school. At first I didn’t like the military cause I seen all these war movies and they were dying and that scared me,” Matthew Dixon, a freshman studying theatre. ” But after I did JROTC I kinda fell in love with it and I wouldn’t mind making a career out of it… I went to basic training in 2014 to fort Jackson in south Carolina. I graduated in February 2015 then I went to AIT in Fort Lee Virginia and graduated May 2015 and I’ve been in DC ever since, that’s where I’m stationed at. I say I’m more passionate about schooling than anything.”

“My main focus is acting, I like entertaining people, I want to direct produce,” Dixon said. “Always be passionate about what you do and know what you want in this world.”

Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew walking in between classes at BYU-Idaho
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew walking in between classes at BYU-Idaho
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew walking in between classes at BYU-Idaho
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew walking in between classes at BYU-Idaho
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew walking in between classes at BYU-Idaho
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew rope training with the ROTC moving in different formations.
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew rope training with the ROTC moving in different formations.
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew rope training with the ROTC moving in different formations.
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew and the ROTC preparing to get on the ropes course .
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew rope training with the ROTC at the ropes course
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew rope training with the ROTC at the ropes course
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew rope training with the ROTC at the ropes course
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew rope training with the ROTC at the ropes course
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew rope training with the ROTC at the ropes course
Scroll Photo | Joshua Gervacio Matthew rope training with the ROTC at the ropes course

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *