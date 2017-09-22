Students of Rexburg: Matthew Dixon

Written by Josh Gervacio

“I did JROTC in high school. At first I didn’t like the military cause I seen all these war movies and they were dying and that scared me,” Matthew Dixon, a freshman studying theatre. ” But after I did JROTC I kinda fell in love with it and I wouldn’t mind making a career out of it… I went to basic training in 2014 to fort Jackson in south Carolina. I graduated in February 2015 then I went to AIT in Fort Lee Virginia and graduated May 2015 and I’ve been in DC ever since, that’s where I’m stationed at. I say I’m more passionate about schooling than anything.”

“My main focus is acting, I like entertaining people, I want to direct produce,” Dixon said. “Always be passionate about what you do and know what you want in this world.”