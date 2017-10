Written and photos by Kaitlynn Korth

“I started drawing in high school. I never took a drawing class until I attended college. I had a friend that loved to do plays, she inspired me because she loved to do it even though it didn’t make money. I realized that I had a knack for cartoon drawing. I could do art for hours and forget the rest of the world. The dream would be to draw setting or layout designs for Disney or Pixar one day.” -Paola Benevides a senior studying art