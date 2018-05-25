Students to share talents at organ recital

The Student Organ Recital will take place in the Barrus Concert Hall in the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 31.

The organ recital will feature student organists performing centuries of music history on the Ruffati pipe organ. The event will be free to the public.

“The following students are scheduled to play for the May 31 recital: Andrew Woodruff, Erin Jossie, Katie Pingel, Marissa Faerber, Christian Allphin, Brian Humecky, Tanner Beck and Rachel Morgan,” said Daniel Kerr, the director of organ studies and musicianship. “The pieces will span 500 years of organ music, from 16th-century Spain to 20th-century Germany.”

According to the Westfield Center for Historical Keyboard Studies, the organ made its way to churches in the 1400s. It is unclear how the tradition began, but it continues even today.

In 1869, Joseph Ridges built the organ in the Salt Lake Tabernacle used for general conferences, according to gordonbanks.com. In the Conference Center, the organ remains central to the music that accompanies the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.



The Student Organ Recital will reveal the history of this ancient instrument, and why it is still such a huge part of music.

Jaeslin Peterson, a freshman studying music, said she is passionate about playing the piano and explained that playing the organ is very different from the piano.

“On the piano, you can push down a pedal and smooth things out,” Peterson said. “But on the organ, you have to create different fingerings so that you can play it to where it sounds smooth. It’s an interesting way to increase your technical abilities.”