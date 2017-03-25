Students showcase talents at recital performance

Nearly 40 student performers sat in anticipation to showcase their musical talent in two separate recitals at the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall on Saturday, March 18.

Voice teacher Lonna Joy Smoot kicked off the vocal recital by introducing some of the classical pieces her 20 vocal students would be performing for the audience.

“For this particular recital the turnout was actually pretty good,” Smoot said. “People are missing out on seeing these singers achieve a goal that they’ve been working on for so long and share it in a beautiful manner.”

Lynnea Aillery-Palma, one of the three accompanists for the recital and a senior studying music, said Smoot has put together this recital for her vocalists every semester during the five years she has taught at BYU-Idaho.

“Sister Smoot is a champion for putting together this recital every semester,” Palma said.

Palma said she saw firsthand the work that each vocalist put into their one or two pieces.

“I accompanied three vocalists, and I could notice the hard work they put into learning the notes and memorizing the words,” Palma said. “The recital went really well, though I personally wish I could’ve had more time to practice with the vocalists in the Recital Hall.”

One of the classes Smoot teaches is Music 158-D, a voice class for the non-music majors who perform in the recital.

“This particular recital featured non-music majors and music majors singing together,” Smoot said. “Some of these students I have worked with previously, and some of them are people who I have never worked with before. I love seeing where they start out at the beginning of the semester, to where they come to.”

As the vocalists filtered on and off the stage of the Recital Hall, non-music major piano students prepared their pieces for their own recital.

Piano teacher Lori Ann Morris said her own students have come a long way with their music.

“I teach the 158 piano lessons, and students can come and they can learn and increase their skills,” Morris said. “I teach them wherever skill level that they’re at, and they’re all students who want to be here. They all have other majors but they love music and so they want to be here.“

The piano recital brought in nearly 50 audience members to watch the 15 piano students perform their pieces.

Morris said the number of students enrolling in her 158 class are dwindling, going from nearly 30 students in previous semesters to 15 this winter semester.

“I would love to get the word out there that music is so important,” Morris said. “It enriches our lives, enriches our families. I want to somehow encourage people to come and take lessons and increase your talents.”