Students spin and toss flags and rifles

Color guard is a year-round sport and can be performed indoors and outdoors. It is a sport that allows people to work uniformly as a team.

Traditionally, color guard is performed in conjunction with marching bands to enhance the visual performance. It can also be performed without a marching band and with pre-recorded music. All dances and performances involve various flags, rifles or both.

Hannah Fulk, a junior studying elementary education, is the co-coach of the team and leads most practices. She has participated in color guard since she was in sixth grade. Fulk is from the Midwest, and color guard is offered and incorporated in most middle schools, high schools and universities there.

“My favorite part is all the different girls and (their) different backgrounds and sharing a commonality that brings us closer,” Fulk said.

Shannon Palmer, a freshman studying early childhood education, goes to practice every Tuesday and Thursday.

“I love just being able to get together with a bunch of girls,” Palmer said. “We have fun here and it’s good exercise too. It really helps to destress me.”

Stephanie Nekoba, a sophomore majoring in interdisciplinary studies, did marching band in high school.

“I never had the heart to leave it and do color guard, and I always wanted to do color guard,” Nekoba, said. “It’s fun coming here and being able to do it.”

At the end of each semester, the team hosts a showcase to perform what they have learned and the skills they gained. The team on campus practices every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.