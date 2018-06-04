Students start and run businesses on campus

The Integrated Business Core, or IBC, is a program designed for business students to gain experience in business and marketing.

“For me, not only is it helping me with my major, but it’s also helping me learn all the parts of a business,” DeSpain said.

Students are divided into groups every semester and are expected to start and run their own businesses on campus for nine weeks.

“There are 11 to 12 of us in a group, so learning to work together in a group is a challenge,” said Missy McKenna a senior studying music. “But at the same time, it’s a lot of fun because we learn about each other and how to deal with different people.”

Being in IBC is required for students studying business, but students are typically excited for the experience.

Laural Bee, a junior studying business management, said, “I was super excited about the opportunity it provides because we get to have the experience of running our own business and working with large groups of other students and be able to learn that communication as well.”

IBC students also set goals for themselves and their businesses.

“For IBC, the goal is to become united as a team and make sure that we sell and reach our goals,” said Jason Shen, a junior studying business management. “There are going to be ups and downs and we’re anticipating that.”

The business core allows students to gain valuable experience. “I love the IBC experience. It’s the closest we can get to a real-world business experience. The number one lesson I’ve learned is that communication is key,” said Rachel Meager, a sophomore studying business management.

“IBC is a crash course to business,” said Lauren DeSpain, a junior studying business management. “We learn how to run every functional area of a business.”

Meager said there is no competition among the companies. “We’re cross-marketing with the hammock company. We both have a beach feel to our business. We gave them some of our flyers and we have some of theirs, so we pass them out,” she said. “We support all IBC companies. We’re all on the same team.”

Chandler Price, a junior studying business management, said, “I think BYU-Idaho is great because there aren’t many other colleges who do something like this.”