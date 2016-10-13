Students Tutoring Students

BYU-Idaho students are given resources to be tutored on campus. Not only can they be tutored, but students can be the tutors as well.

“With my major, I don’t need to take any more English classes,” said Annie Galbraith, a junior studying psychology. “I took one my first year here or my first semester here, and I was recommended to apply, so I did, and I got in. I was super stoked because I love English, I love writing, and so it’s been really cool to continue to be in writing programs that I wouldn’t be able to otherwise.”

Galbraith said she has found that her love for tutoring was unexpected, but she has grown to love it and now she can help those that need it.

“I didn’t know I wanted to be a tutor,” Galbraith said, “I love editing — that’s my favorite part of the writing process. And so being able to help other people to come to love English just as much as I do. I guess even to help them realize how to do something well and to give them that confidence, I guess, is why I super love what I do.”

Galbraith said that she has seen how tutors and those being tutored have benifited from these student-to-student learning opportunities. She said she is a part of the Writing Fellow program on campus. It is a way for students to learn how to be a better writer for the rest of their lives.

“We love what we do,” Galbraith said. “We love teaching, and we love helping you to gain that knowledge. I think it’s super cool because we all are very invested in what we’re doing, and we’re knowlegdable and we want to help. That’s the big thing, you’re not an inconvinence, ever. We want to be able to help and make it easier on you.”

Students helping fellow students at BYU-I is a traditon.