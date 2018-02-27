Watch: Students weigh in on Snapchat update

The popular social media app Snapchat recently updated their format, causing some users to be upset. Others find it easier to use.

Snapchat’s creators changed the layout of the app to make it easier to find friends’ stories. Users now have to search for a specific friend in order to find their Snapchat stories. In the previous layout, users simply had to swipe right to find them.

Isaiah Casanova, a sophomore studying automotive technology management, said he does not like it because it does not give him the ability to check friends’ stories. He said it makes things complicated.

However, Jessica Wayment, a junior studying agronomy, crop and soil sciences, said she likes it because it is easier to look at others’ stories instead of going all the way to the side to open them up.