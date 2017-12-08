Watch: Students work on Clean Culture Revolution

The Clean culture revolution is a movement to promote clean fun, make friends and give back to the community.

Their first party is called Light the Revolution and it will be on Friday, Dec. 8 at Madison Middle school from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The Clean Culture Revolution is a student–organized initiative to plan and organize activities not only allow students to keep their standards, but also have fun and meet like-minded people.

“They want these parties to be different than the traditional parties that have been going on,” said Grant Collins, leader of the Clean Culture Revolution and a junior studying accounting. “We believe in having a good time, but that doesn’t mean we have to compromise or let loose of our standards.”

Parker Kane, a well-known beatboxer in the Rexburg area and a junior studying communication, said performing at these parties started hurting his reputation.

“I remember one of my friends saying, ‘I never thought you would promote something like that,‘” Kane said.

As a result, Kane said he stopped going to parties. When he did, he began noticing that a big majority of the population of BYU-Idaho were not going to parties either and it was for the same reasons.

“I came from California, a pretty big party area and our high school dances were crazy and kind of gross,” said Karla Madrid, a sophomore studying social work. “I came here to Rexburg and I expected better, I really did, and I was disappointed. I went to the parties, and I felt unsafe and violated at times, if I’m being completely honest, from a girl’s point of view.”

This revolution started off with just a few people. Collins said it has quickly blown up. At their last meeting, about 70 volunteers showed up just to help support the movement and it is still growing.

“We don’t want to create strain on the college students,” said Nigel Hidie, a sophomore studying psychology. “It’s an opportunity to come to a party and do something good for the community.”

For more information, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.