Study concludes religious freedom means peace

Countries with high religious restrictions have a 95 percent likelihood of religious attacks, according to one study by Nilay Saiya and Anthony Scime.

Saiya and Scime, professors at the State University of New York, found that government regulation of religion is the most significant variable in anticipating religious terrorism.

“If religion poses a threat to a country’s security, then the natural response – and the default position of many governments – is to restrict its expression,” according to the study.

The study claims government restrictions on religion are a cause, not an effect, of faith-based terrorism.

“When alienated from these levers of civic life, people feel they have no influence in their communities and some even take drastic measures,” according to Mormon Newsroom in reference to the study.

These civic levers include people’s right to think about the meaning of their lives, to live according to their truth, to worship with others and to carry out faithful rituals, according to Saiya and Scime.

Brazil has the fewest religious freedom restrictions in the world, according to Mormon Newsroom.

Brian Grim, president of the Religious Freedom and Business Foundation, said though Brazil is in the midst of a religious shift from Roman Catholicism to other minority sects, there is no conflict between the various faiths.

“Peace is more than the absence of conflict. Peace is the habit of engaging differences, the practice of negotiating disagreements between foes,” according to Mormon Newsroom.

Saiya and Scime believe the issue of religious freedom is strategically important and inevitable for governments.

“Regimes that hinder the knowledge or pursuit of the supernatural play with fire when they interfere with an individual’s innate aspiration for transcendent and eternal truth,” they said.