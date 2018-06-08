Suicide rates rise in the U.S.

With the recent deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade and CNN host Anthony Bourdain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new study that suggests the increase of suicide in the U.S.

The study released on June 7 by the CDC reports that in 2016, 45,000 lives were lost to suicide and 54 percent of those were not diagnosed with a mental illness.

The growth of suicide has seen more than a 30 percent growth since 1999 and can’t be pinpointed by one single factor, such as mental illness, reported the CDC.

According to the study, other problems that affect the probability of suicide are problems related to relationships, substance use, physical health, jobs, money and legal or house stress.

The CDC shared in the study released how the state, community, employers and individuals can recognize and prevent suicide from happening to people they know.

Such examples include developing better prevention strategies, promote health and well-being to those at risk, teaching coping and problem-solving skills and help those at risks connect with support like Lifeline at (1-800-273-8255) or BeThe1to.

Public Health departments are working with communities across the U.S to make a greater effort to prevent the increase of suicide, the study informed.