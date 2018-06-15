Summer Soccer

Soccer, along with many other sports offered by the school, allows students to get outside and create new experiences. Not only does soccer require leg strength, agility and strategy, it also requires teamwork and a good attitude.

Officials watch the leagues at BYU-Idaho for friendliness, sportsmanship and team spirit during the games. When the game is over, each team gets a score from 1 to 5 and that is their ‘sportsmanship grade’ for that game. A score of 3.5 or higher after every game is needed to enter playoffs at the end of the season.

Some methods of expressing good sportsmanship include following the rules, avoiding arguments (especially with referees), playing fair and encouraging others.

The sports leagues are available to anyone, no matter the skill level of the participant.

“I like the soccer leagues on campus because although I am not very good, I can work with people I barely know and have fun,” said Brooklyn DeSpain, a freshman studying psychology.