What is Sunday like in Sweden?

What does a normal Sunday look like in Sweden?

According to the article 10 Fundamentals of Religion in Sweden, “only 29 percent of Swedes claim to be religious, compared with 59 percent globally.”

Mollie Herrey, a sophomore studying art, met her husband in Sweden. After they were married, they lived there for four years.

“Everyone in Sweden is pretty much atheist, or they are members of the Swedish church and kind of just go around Christmas,” Herrey said. “Lucia is also a big holiday over there.”

When religion is less prevalent in a country, the culture can be quite different than what those who grew up in a Christian culture are used to.

“It’s not a really LDS place and it’s not obviously really religious either,”said Joakim Ronström, a senior studying biology. “It’s generally a sports day.”

For him, it was sometimes hard growing up as a Latter-day Saint because he would want to be out playing with all his friends, but his parents would have him be more reverent. He never really noticed he was different from his friends except on Sundays. In his teenage years, his friends started drinking and doing other things he would not take part in.

“Yes, I’m different from them,” Ronström said. “I am a Mormon; I have different standards from them.”

But despite that, Ronström said he feels it is easier for him to keep the Sabbath day holy in Sweden.

“Obviously I spend more time with family over there because they live there, and then here I spend more time with friends,” Ronström said.

It can be really social here at BYU-Idaho on Sunday and Ronström prefers spending time with family and using the day to reflect. He does schedule his time so no homework is done on Sunday as well.

“I look for Christ the whole day in doing various things,” Ronström said.

Despite the low religious population of Sweden, the wards there are strong and work together to help each other. Missionary work is something that is easy for everyone to participate in.