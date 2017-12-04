Supreme Court approves travel ban

On Monday, Dec. 4, the Supreme Court approved President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban from eight mostly Muslim countries.

The Washington Post informed the court gave no reason for their decision. They said they expected lower court review of the executive orders to continue. The judges in two judicial circuits — the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in San Francisco — banned almost all travel from specific countries.

“As president, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm,” Trump said, according to The New York Times. “I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive.”

The New York Times informed that the people challenging the ban said the court’s decision would still protect the majority of people coming to the United States to study, visit a relative, work or deliver a speech. The court informed the ban would not be imposed on anyone with “a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”