Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy retires from the Supreme Court

Supreme court Justice Anthony Kennedy. announced Wednesday, June 27 that he will be retiring from the Supreme Court.

Kennedy who will be stepping down on July 31 expressed his decision in a letter stating, “Dear Mr. President, for a member of the legal profession it has been the highest honor to serve on this court. Please permit me by this letter to express my profound gratitude for having the privilege to seek in this case how best to know, interpret and defend the Constitution and the laws that must always conform to its mandates and promises.”

Kennedy who has served on the Supreme Court since 1988 joined after being selected by then-President Ronald Reagan and has been its most important member for more than a decade.

With Justice Kennedy stepping down, President Donald Trump will soon be selecting a new successor to take his place and stated in a press conference with reporters that Kennedy has been, “a great justice of the Supreme Court” and would immediately began a search to replace him.