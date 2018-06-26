Supreme Court upholds travel ban

The Supreme Court ruled to uphold the Trump travel ban which limited people’s travel between eight countries, six of them with Muslim majorities.

If President Donald Trump thinks that it is necessary to protect the country, the Supreme court ruled that Trump has the authority to ban travelers from majority-Muslim countries.

“‘Whether the President’s chosen method’ of addressing perceived risks is justified from a policy perspective is ‘irrelevant to the scope of his [§1182(f)] authority,'” wrote Chief Justice John G. Roberts in the majority opinion. “By its terms, §1182(f) exudes deference to the President in every clause. It entrusts to the President the decisions whether and when to suspend entry, whose entry to suspend, for how long, and on what conditions. It thus vests the President with ‘ample power’ to impose entry restrictions.”

The vote was 5 to 4 for Trump v. Hawaii.

“SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!” tweeted Trump after the ruling was made.