Take a step toward a healthier life

On May 26, Manuel “Meme” Uribe, known for being Guinness’ heaviest man in the world, died due to conditions that have yet to be revealed.

According to Time, when Uribe was given the title of World’s Heaviest Man, he weighed 1,230 pounds. Uribe was bedridden, and had to be moved from his house via forklift. When he married in 2008, he was taken to his wedding ceremony in the bed of a pick truck.

While stories like Uribe’s are tragic, that doesn’t mean that we, as a society, don’t eat them and watch in awe.

“[Uribe’s] was an entirely modern existence, combining morbid obesity with a celebrity spawned by that weight,” according to The Washington Post. “The profoundly obese have a certain voyeuristic appeal in today’s pop culture, which has produced a string of reality TV shows from ‘Heavy’ to ‘My 600-lb Life.’”

In the same realm of Uribe are the former NFL linemen that were once praised for their extreme weight and are now finding themselves rapidly gaining weight without the strict workout regiment and screaming coaches.

According to The Washington Post, Roger Brown, who was the first NFL football player to weigh over 300 pounds, found himself at 448 and passed out due to a irregular heartbeat after his retirement.

Brown decided to change his life, and now at the age of 80, weighs 227 pounds. It’s safe to say that if Brown had not made the health change, he wouldn’t be alive.

According to The Washington Post, Brown had seen former teammates and other players in the league not get ahold of their weight and suffering the consequences when they leave the NFL. He was determined not to turn out the same way.

“I’ve got to take it easy on this body,” Brown said in an interview with The Washington Post. “I got a second chance.”

Not everyone is as lucky as Brown, having the money or the facilities to be able to make such a drastic health change at an older age. Not everyone gets a second chance like he did, and we shouldn’t be counting on a second chance either.

Weight in America is an issue, and has become somewhat of a taboo subject. Commenting on someone’s weight in a negative manner is an easy way to get yourself in trouble in most social circles.

However, that doesn’t mean that attempts to promote healthier living aren’t taking place. Initiatives and companies are popping left and right all the time in an attempt to get people to lose weight.

Michelle Obama started the “Let’s Move” program in an effort to stop the growing rate of childhood obesity in America. “Let’s Move” urges kids and their families to eat healthy and become more active.

According to the McDonald’s website, the restaurant has made pushes to promote healthier living. “[Low-fat yogurt options] are the latest examples of McDonald’s USA’s ongoing dedication to children’s nutrition and well-being as part of its ‘Commitments to Offer Improved Nutrition Choices.’”

With positive pushes for weight loss like “Let’s Move,” there are also negative pushes in an attempt to make people change their health situation. The Huffington Post has a page dedicated to a tag titled “fat-shaming.” Fat-shaming is where someone who is deemed fat, or unhealthy, is ridiculed.

Rachel Gillet, a journalist at The Huffington Post, said that one day during her morning commute she got called a “fat b****” when she sat in the middle seat on a train.

“Skinny-shaming” is also an issue.

“Whether a physician’s assistant is forcing me to get an EKG (a test that checks the electric activity in your heart) because my weight and height don’t correlate with what she’s learned in med school, or I’m getting backhanded compliments from juice-crazed fashion insiders for being ‘so darn skinny,’ my size is always a hot topic,” said Dana Oliver, another journalist from The Huffington Post. “…if I’m healthy, why all the criticism?”

While fat- and skinny-shaming is in no way OK, we shouldn’t be praising people for living an unhealthy lifestyle either way. Saying “Oh I was born this way” or “I can’t help it, it’s in my genes” doesn’t hold in an argument for being fat and unhealthy when you go out and eat at fast food restaurants four times a week, have ice cream every night and only exercise when walking to class.

Though the push for a healthier lifestyle, which can sometimes be a little in-your-face, is the idea that being unhealthy and leading an unhealthy lifestyle is OK and that we shouldn’t worry about our weight as a society is wrong. It isn’t OK and we should worry.

According to an article from The Telegraph written by Louisa Peacock, “There seems to be a growing trend at the moment to just accept being obese, with a sort of ‘there’s nothing you can do about it so learn to love yourself’ Jerry- Springer-esque attitude.’

Being unhealthy is a bad thing, but does not make you a bad person by any stretch of the imagination. We should be happy and comfortable with who we are as individuals, but we have become too complacent as a society and say it’s OK to be obese and unhealthy in an attempt to make everyone happy.

Does this sound harsh? Sure. But we should constantly be working to live a healthier lifestyle. We should strive to find a healthy and happy medium.

I’m not saying this as someone that has been skinny his whole life. I used to be the fat kid. I weighed 250 pounds in June 2013 and have lost 70 pounds since then. It’s safe to say that my quality of life, and general happiness, has changed for the better since I’ve lost the weight.

Whether you’re dangerously skinny or extremely overweight, you should work toward being healthier. If you find yourself getting winded after standing , struggling to walk stairs or too weak to do normal everyday activities, you need to make a change.

Start now. If you keep wait any longer, it might be too late.