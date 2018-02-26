Take the pressure off

In October 2012, President Thomas S. Monson announced a new opportunity for young members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For the first time, men could serve as missionaries at the age of 18 and women could serve at the age of 19.

Seeing as I was only 13 years old at the time, I dreamed of what a great opportunity it could be for me. Throughout my high school years, I contemplated serving a mission right out of high school. But when the time came, I felt I was supposed to continue my college education instead.

In the end, I came to BYU-Idaho and met my fiancé. I am not only preparing for my endowment but to be sealed for time and all eternity to my future spouse.

As I notified my family of my engagement, they were overjoyed for me. Although serving a mission was something I had considered, they still supported me and were excited for this new step I was taking. I was thankful for this.

While being out west where the population of Latter-day Saints is greater, I could not help but notice how much pressure families seem to put on their daughters to serve missions.

I saw this problem with one of my roommates. She wanted very badly to have the desire to serve a mission, but it just was not there. Telling this to her family took an emotional toll on her throughout the semester.

Instead of seeing excitement about her decision to serve or not, I just saw pure dread and frustration.

Seeing the distress she was feeling made me a little angry. Her family loves her very much, but even so they were causing her to stress about a decision that was up to her.

Ultimately, a mission is not a commandment for a women. If the desire is there and the choice is made to serve a mission, then it can be a great experience. But if a woman decides not to serve, she should not have feelings of guilt.

“Many young women also serve, but they are not under the same mandate to serve as are the young men,” President Monson said in his 2012 general conference address.

Everyone has a different path. No one but that individual can decide what that path is.

Just because a woman chooses to not serve a mission does not mean she cannot have powerful spiritual experiences or have spiritual growth.

Heavenly Father needs people in different areas. So let’s take the pressure off and show support.