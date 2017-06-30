WATCH: Taking flight to fight hunger

Saturday, June 24th, the Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club invited the public to come see what the sport is all about. An entire fleet of planes were on display, visitors were offered the opportunity to learn to fly the remote control planes, and all were encouraged to shoot paintballs at a few airplanes owned and operated by members of the club.

Alan Tucker, president of the club, said “some of our members saw them doing this down at the club in Twin Falls, and thought it would be a good idea, they came back and talked to the board. The board decided to give it a shot. We got to thinking about it and said, thats all neat, but what do we do after the fact? So we decided to partner with the Idaho Food Bank and make all of the proceeds a donation to them.”

The use of the paintball guns, as well as 4000 paintballs, were donated by Gary Oswald, owner of a local paintball game field. The event brought in nearly 1,000 dollars for the Idaho Food Bank, and each dollar aids the organization in providing four meals for those in need.

The planes used for the paintball event differed from most of those on display Saturday, though many of the planes are also built in part by the club members themselves, some of them entirely from scratch.