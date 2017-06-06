The Temple by the River: A reflection of the rededication

Called “The Temple by the River: Reflections,” the performances included traditional Native American dance, dances reflecting the history of the Church in Idaho Falls, and a recreation of the trumpet quartet that played on the Mountain View Hospital rooftop at the temple’s first groundbreaking ceremony in 1939.

“I liked the finale because of the lights; because they seemed like stars,” said Madison Silcock, a teen from the Rigby Stake who performed in the event. “I loved everybody getting together; that doesn’t happen very often. All my friends — everybody I know performed alongside me.”

The tens of thousands of teens aged 12-18 came together from Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello, Menan, Salmon and several other counties to practice and perform for Saturday’s event.

Linda Hearle, a member of the props crew for the event, said she drove from her home in Salmon, Idaho twice a month to practice moving the large props for Saturday’s celebration.

“Just thinking about the time and dedication that all of these kids put into practicing leading up tot the celebration tonight is astounding,” Hearle said. “There are over 13,000 youth performers here, and each of these families drove their kids from all over to be able to share and take part in something so special. These kids have been practicing every other week since January to be able to put on this performance.”