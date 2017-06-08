WATCH: Teton Dam Marathon 41 years after flood

The Teton Dam Marathon took place Saturday, June 3. Marathon runners, as well as relay racers, gathered early in the morning at the former site of the Teton Dam, which failed 41 years ago, in June of 1976.

At 6:30 am the race commenced, and runners began their way back to Smith Park in Rexburg.

Before reaching their final destination, however, runners would chart a winding 26-mile course which would take them through and around the towns of Newdale, Teton and Sugar City.

While marathoners ran the whole distance themselves, the course was divided into 6 segments for relay racers, each covering a stretch of just over 4 miles.

The finish line at Smith Park served not only as the final goal for the Marathon and relay race, but also 3 other events: a Half Marathon, 10K and 5K race.