Texan students respond to school shooting

Ten people are dead and more injured after a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18.

Jessica Bertolino, a resident of nearby League City, Texas, and a senior majoring in university studies, said she decided to turn on the news that morning because she was bored.

It was there that she saw clips of police cars driving near her house and heard the news of the shooting. She remembers thinking, “This is real.”

Bertolino has a grandnephew and cousins who attend Santa Fe High School, as well as older cousins on the police force who went to the school after the shooting.

“It was a stressful couple of hours,” Bertolino said, as she called family members and tried to find out who was alright.

Her older sister, the grandmother of Bertolino’s grandnephew, was almost in tears for an hour before her grandson texted her. Until his contact, the family had no way of knowing if he and the other cousins were alive.

When they made contact, Bertolino said her whole family thanked God they were alright. ”

They’re Catholic, you know, and I could just see them waving necklaces and saying prayers.”

Bertolino did not know any of the victims, and no one in her family was hurt during the shooting, but 10 people — nine students and one adult — were killed and 10 others were injured in the attack, including a law enforcement officer, according to the New York Times.

“It’s been happening everywhere,” said Paige Curry, a Santa Fe High School student, in an interview with CNN. “I always kind of felt like eventually, it was going to happen here too. I wasn’t surprised, I was just scared.”

Lanie Molinar, a resident of Santa Fe, Texas, and a sophomore studying software engineering, said she did not have much information other than what was in the news, but heard on her home ward’s Facebook page that all the Latter-day Saint youth in the area were accounted for.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the shooter was a 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is now in police custody on capital murder charges. Pagourtzis brought a shotgun, a .38 revolver and two homemade explosive devices to the school.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said the guns belonged to the shooter’s father, and authorities found more explosive devices at the shooter’s residence.

This is the country’s ninth fatal shooting on school grounds this year, including college campuses but excluding suicides, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. This shooting comes just three months after the Parkland, Florida, shooting, where 17 people were killed. However, Pagourtzis gave no warning signs, according to Abbott.

“Unlike Parkland, unlike Sutherland Springs (the Texas Church shooting), there were not those types of warning signs,” Abbott said. “We have what are often categorized as red-flag warnings, and here, the red-flag warnings were either nonexistent or very imperceptible.”

In a press conference, Abbott said the only possible warning sign was from the shooter’s Facebook page showing a T-shirt with the phrase “Born to Kill.”

According to CBS News, his page also had photos of a long green jacket with Nazi and Communist regalia.

In that same press conference, Abbott called for a new thinking on gun laws in the state, such as faster background checks and new strategies to keep guns out of the hands of people who are an immediate danger.

“We need to do more than just pray for the victims and the families,” the Republican governor said.

Jonas Bahta, a senior studying accounting from Houston, also said people should do more than pray for the victims.

“People can say guns are the problem,” Bahta said. “Regardless of our political party, we can all agree that the worst thing we can do is underestimating the danger of mass shootings.”

In a public statement on May 18, Abbot ordered that Texas flags across the state be lowered to half-mast and remain that way until May 22.

According to The Hill, Houston Texans’ star J.J. Watt will pay for the victims’ funerals.

Bertolino also mentioned that Watt was going to pay for the funerals. “He’s just a really good guy,” she said.