Texas students ache for home during tragedy

On Nov. 5, Devin P. Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a town near San Antonio, Texas, and opened fire on the congregation around 11:30 a.m., according to The New York Times.

Kelley shot and killed at least 26 people and injured 20 more, with victims ranging in age from 18 months to 77 years old, according to Huffington Post.

According to CNN, Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said a local resident who lived near the church confronted Kelley with his own rifle as Kelley was leaving the church.

Kelley dropped his assault rifle, a Ruger AR-556, and fled the area in his vehicle. The local resident who confronted Kelley stopped a man driving by and both men pursued him.

According to CNN, officials said Kelley was shot by the nearby civilian after exiting the church.

Martin said law enforcement responded to the attack as Kelley drove off. Kelley drove for a short while and crashed in Guadalupe County.

CNN reported Kelley shot himself before local authorities found him.Samara Brown, a BYU-I junior studying social work and resident of La Vernia, Texas, said her parents’ home sits just 15 minutes from the church.

“It’s very disconcerting to have something like this happen so close to your home and for you to be so far away,” Brown said. “With Hurricane Harvey and with this shooting …. It’s so difficult to be so far from your family when something like this is going on.”

According to CBSNews, officials would not describe a motive but explained there was a “domestic situation” between Kelley and his mother-in-law where Kelley sent threatening text messages. His mother-in-law attended the church Kelley targeted.

Officials made it clear this shooting was not race or religion related, CBSNews reported.

The Washington Post reported local law enforcement officers, the FBI and officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene.

According to CNN, the injured have been brought to different hospitals in the surrounding area.

Star-Telegram, a Texas based news news outlet, reported the total casualties at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs makes up almost 15 percent of the total population of the town.

“I never thought it would happen here,” said Carrie Matula, a woman who works at a gas station near the church, according to MSNBC. “This is something that happens in a big city. I would have never thought this would have taken place here. It’s just too tight a community. It doesn’t make sense.”

Cassie Gardner, a Senior studying Communication, is from San Antonio, Texas, and is there now for an internship. She said people were more vigilant as news of the shooting spread.

“It was 30 minutes away from where I work. It definitely set some people on edge,” Gardner said.

Gardner said her greatest fear was this shooting would be forgotten after a day or two. She believes the nation is becoming numb to mass shootings.

“There are just too many shootings for them to stay in anyones mind for long,” Gardner said. “I think America has just decided that this is our new normal.”

Texas’ leaders responded to the shooting by offering their support. According to Fox News, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, “While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act.”

According to The Washington Post, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that all Texans are thinking are praying for those affected in this horrific event in Sutherland Springs.

“My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed,” Paxton said.

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting while on his trip to Asia on Twitter, saying, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

According to CNN, hours after the shooting a candle light vigil was held. Hymns were sung and faith leaders offered words of comfort and prayers.