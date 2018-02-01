Thank goodness for #sharegoodness!
Over the years, prophets have testified of the blessings and importance of technology.
“Every discovery in science and art … has been given by direct revelation from God,” said President Brigham Young in 1862. “We should take advantage of all these great discoveries … and efficiently do (our) part in the great work.”
Later, in 1974, President Spencer W. Kimball said the Lord would put technology into the hands of men to make preaching the gospel more accessible worldwide.
From their hands, or from their mobile devices, BYU-Idaho students can share the goodness of the restored gospel through Twitter and other social media using the hashtag #sharegoodness.
Below are five ways students can tweet #sharegoodness:
1. Share a one-line testimony
Something as simple as “I am a child of God” or “The Book of Mormon has changed my life” can end up changing someone else’s life.
2. Share a quote from general conference (or some other church meeting)
The Holy Ghost will testify of the truthfulness of the Lord’s servants on the Earth today.
3. Share a picture
Some people scroll through their Twitter feed without stopping to read each post. Sometimes all it takes is a picture of the temple or a verse highlighted in your Book of Mormon to cause readers to pause and look at your post.
4. Share what you have learned
Baptized and confirmed members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have access personal revelation daily.
Sharing thoughts and testimonies of the Savior, the sacrament, “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” the plan of salvation, the Prophet, etc. will give others the opportunity to exercise their agency and believe your words testify of Christ.
5. Express gratitude
Whether that gratitude is because of your church leaders; how the gospel has blessed you and your family; blessings you have received; or an act of kindness a stranger gave you, spreading positivity in the world will be seen and felt by others.
What better way is there to get others to count their blessings than to count your own blessings?