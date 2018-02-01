Thank goodness for #sharegoodness!

Over the years, prophets have testified of the blessings and importance of technology.

“Every discovery in science and art … has been given by direct revelation from God,” said President Brigham Young in 1862. “We should take advantage of all these great discoveries … and efficiently do (our) part in the great work.”

Later, in 1974, President Spencer W. Kimball said the Lord would put technology into the hands of men to make preaching the gospel more accessible worldwide.

From their hands, or from their mobile devices, BYU-Idaho students can share the goodness of the restored gospel through Twitter and other social media using the hashtag #sharegoodness.

Below are five ways students can tweet #sharegoodness: