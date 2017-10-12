The anatomy of the lab changes

BYU-Idaho made adjustments to the anatomy and physiology labs to accommodate more students and help students do better in the class.

Joseph Anderson, a biology professor at BYU-Idaho, explained the changes that have been made to the Biology 264 and 265 labs.

Anderson said more students were taking anatomy and physiology, so the faculty had to adjust the labs to accommodate more students.

“It was to help students so if they needed more time in the lab, they could have more time in the lab,” Anderson said. “If they didn’t need more time in the lab, then we wouldn’t require them to be in there as much.”

Maddie Arbon, a senior studying nursing, said the more time you spend in class and the lab, the better you might do.

“The students that left after 15-20 minutes did poorly on tests and assignments,” Arbon said. “I stuck it out and spent the majority of the two hours that was assigned to me and I comprehended more and was able to have a lot of success in that class.”

Anderson said the changes to the lab are fairly new to BYU-I.

“We piloted these changes in the fall of 2016, just for a month,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the changes were made to help students be more successful in the class.

From data collected during these changes, Anderson said that student exam scores went up, and, overall, students did better in the class.

Anderson said this change freed up resources and also enabled students to have more access to knowledge.

Jenna Jarman, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, said the changes to the lab have helped her.

“Flexible lab time has helped me because I can go in whenever I want and I can work it into my schedule better,” Jarman said.

Although the anatomy and physiology lab has changed, Anderson said success in the class is still up to the student.

“The anatomy is in the lab and the physiology is in the lecture, but the key to success in the class is putting in the time you need into the class,” Anderson said.

Jarman said she is solely responsible for her success in the class.

“I take good notes and stay on top of my work,” Jarman said. “Students should even work ahead if they can.”

Anderson said students should not procrastinate.

“We found that on average, students that spent six hours a week in and out of the lab did very well,” Anderson said. “Some didn’t need that much time and some needed a little more, but make sure you get in there consistently and early.”