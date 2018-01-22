Elder Uchtdorf receives new assignments

After being released as the second counselor of the First Presidency, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf received new assignments to be the chair of the Church’s Missionary Executive Council, chair of the Correlation Executive Council and the primary contact for Europe and Europe East Areas.

Mormon Newsroom informed that Elder Uchtdorf will represent the Office of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve to direct the global operation of all missionary activities of the Church.

As chair of the Correlation Executive Council, Elder Uchtdorf will also direct the reviewing and approval of all Church materials and products.

President Nelson said Elder Uchtdorf uniquely qualified for many major assignments in the Church and thanked his devoted and inspired service at the announcement of the new First Presidency on Jan. 16.

Regarding the many comments about Elder Uchtdorf’s new place back in the Quorum, Elder Uchtdorf said on his Facebook page that he was doing “just fine.”

Elder Uchtdorf said every calling in the Church, no matter big or small, is an opportunity to strengthen and bless others.

Elder Uchtdorf grew up in Germany where he and his family joined the Church. He spent much of his life serving in various Church leadership positions in Europe and served almost a decade as the second counselor in the First Presidency to President Thomas S. Monson.