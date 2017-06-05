Why don’t guys use the word “date?”

Tanner Moline never used the word “date” while pursuing his now wife, which seems to be a situation that is becoming more common at BYU-Idaho.

What seems to be happening more is guys asking girls to “do something” with them or “Want to grab something to eat?” Hardly ever do you hear, “Would you like to go on a date?”

It turned out to be a bad thing when Tanner Moline, a senior studying accounting, exclusively started dating his wife.

“She said, ‘OK, now let’s go on a date!’ And I was like ‘What? We went bowling!’” Moline said. “And she said, ‘Well, you never called it a date, so it wasn’t a date!’”

Sarah Richardson, a sophomore studying business management, said she can’t remember a time at BYU-Idaho she was asked out using the word “date.”

It can be hard for a girl to know how to act if they are unsure if they are on a date. It can get tricky when deciding if you should expect them to pick you up at the door, wait for them to open the car door or even know if they will pay for you.

“I love it when guys say, ‘Hey, do you want to go on a date this weekend?’” said Allison Taylor, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies. “Then you know and have the same expectations for what it is.”

Even when the girl is sure she is going on a date, there can still be confusion.

“I kind of knew, because it’s like, ‘Hey, what are you doing Wednesday night? Do you want to go out? Want to go rock climbing?’ But I kind of knew it was a date,” said Nicole Christensen, a sophomore majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “The word date wasn’t said, but I knew it was a date. Kind of.”