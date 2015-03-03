The film industry needs more diversity

The 87th Academy Awards, which took place Sunday, Feb. 22, have been called the “whitest” Oscars since 1998.

Immediately following the release of the list of nominees, Twitter users created the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite to bring attention to the fact that there were no people of color nominated in any of the acting categories.

Neil Patrick Harris, host of the 87th annual Academy Awards, opened the show with a joke regarding the lack of racial diversity.

“Today, we honor Hollywood’s best and whitest,” Harris said. “Sorry, brightest.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — and Hollywood in general — should be doing more to promote diversity and equal representation in the film industry.

The lack of diversity in Hollywood is not due to the lack of talent to pull from. That much is clear.

The widely-acclaimed 2014 film Selma received two Oscar nominations, namely best picture and best original song, of which it won the latter.

However, Selma, a film about Martin Luther King Jr.’s campaign to gain equal voting rights for blacks, has a mainly black cast and received no acting nominations, despite its strong reviews and Oscar buzz.

The film Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) has a mostly white cast and received nine Oscar nominations, three of them in acting categories.

Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) received an 8.5/10 rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a website on which films are evaluated by critics. Selma received an 8.7/10 rating.

The Los Angeles Times conducted a study which showed that 94 percent of the academy members are white.

The study showed that 2 percent of the academy is black and less than 2 percent are Latino. Ninety-six percent of producers in the film industry are white, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Halle Berry was the first black woman to win best actress in a leading role for her role in Monster’s Ball in 2001.

It was less than 20 years ago that the first black woman achieved the highest accolade in the craft of acting.

Why did it take so long?

Lee & Low Books, a children’s book publishing company that focuses on diversity, led and published a study on the diversity gap in Academy Awards wins and nominations.

The study showed that only 1 percent of best actress winners from 1927-2012 were women of color and that in the best actor category, 7 percent of winners were men of color.

Not to say the academy is purposefully excluding people of color from their lists of nominees, but people tend to favor what they are familiar with.

For example, a 65-year-old white man, which is the main demographic of Academy members, is not going to have the same perspective as a 23-year-old Asian woman.

Imagine if every decision-making board was made up of one narrow demographic with no diversity?

Representation is important to all racial groups, and it is something we should be striving to improve.

Everyone deserves to be able to see someone who looks like them when they watch their favorite TV show, movie or even cartoon.

Luptia Nyong’o, who won the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role in 2014 for her role in 12 Years a Slave, shared her experience of feeling unbeautiful due to lack of representation in the media.

“I put on the TV and only saw pale skin,” Nyong’o said. “I got teased and taunted about my night-shaded skin. And my one prayer to God, the miracle worker, was that I would wake up lighter-skinned.”

Nyong’o said the sudden popularity of a black super model named Alek Wek, made her feel more seen and appreciated.

“I couldn’t believe that people were embracing a woman who looked so much like me as beautiful,” N’yongo said. “My complexion had always been an obstacle to overcome, and all of a sudden, Oprah was telling me it wasn’t.”

When the media and entertainment industry mainly cast white people for roles that could be played by a person of any race, we are erasing minorities from the big picture.

The film industry has a lot of improving to do in regards to achieving equal representation of all minorities.

The rising generations of filmmakers, as well as those currently in the business, have a responsibility to make racial representation equal and not something people can only dream of.