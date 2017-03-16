What’s the history behind women’s history month?

March 8 is historically known as International Women’s Day and has been celebrated for over 100 years, as early as 1909, according to un.org. The day first resulted from the labor activities and movements in North America and Europe at the time.

“International Women’s Day is a collective day of global celebration and a call for gender parity,” according to internationalwomensday.com.

Recently, the world celebrated International Women’s Day, and to signify solidarity and raise awareness for the women’s rights movement, women and men were encouraged to wear the color red, according to USAToday.

This year was different because a protest called, “A Day Without a Woman,” was organized to take place on March 8. The same organization, womensmarch.com, which coordinated the Women’s March in January, put this protest together.

According to NBCNewYork, some people said that “demonstrating is essential because, almost two months into President Trump’s term, they are concerned about women’s rights hanging in the balance.”

A Day Without a Woman encouraged women to skip work, not spend any money and wear red. According to womensmarch.com, “recognizing the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system–while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities” was the purpose of the protest.

There are no finite numbers to show exactly how many women did not show up to work or numbers from retailers to show if women did not spend any money on March 8.

However according to CNN, some schools announced closures because of all the teachers who declared they would be missing that day. This left some parents searching for childcare.

“The object for us isn’t that we hope to shut the whole economy down,” said Linda Sarsour, a co-chairwoman of the event who was arrested. “We see this as an opportunity to introduce women to different tactics of activism. Our goal is not to have the same numbers as the march,” according to The New York Times.

The day has a rich history of peaceful protests. In 1913, “International Women’s Day also became a mechanism for protesting World War I,” according to un.org.

In 1917, women finally gained the right to vote.

In the year 1975, which came to be known as International Women’s Year, “the United Nations began celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8,” according to un.org.

March eventually was named Women’s History Month by Congress in 1987, according to National Women’s History Project.

Women all over the world celebrate International Women’s Day and women’s rights and history in many different ways.