The inFLUence of a sickness

Written by Conner Pearson.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared on Jan. 12 that the H3N2 flu strain is now an epidemic in the United States. Since the announcement, death rates across the United States have continued to climb.

In the week of Jan. 7 to 13, the CDC reported the flu had widespread activity in all of the continental US. The CDC also reported that 10 children died from H3N2, making a total of 30 pediatric deaths this flu season.

The flu season comes around every year, but the H3N2 strain is “typically more severe than other forms of the flu,” according to the Student Health Center.

The Student Health Center informed that more than 20 students have been treated for influenza-like symptoms this semester. However, they said this was similar to last year’s statistics and slightly higher than the previous two years.

Even though the H3N2 strain is more severe than other forms, Dan Jernigan, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Influenza Division recommends taking precautions. “Flu seasons every year are bad, so there’s never a mild flu season,” Jernigan said in a press conference. “This season is on that more severe side.”

The CDC released a statement with certain precautions to follow to stay healthy during flu season. One of the recommendations was to get a flu shot.

Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the CDC, said in a press release, “While our flu vaccines are far from perfect, they are the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu, and it is not too late to get one.”

The statement also suggested washing hands frequently and not touching one’s face, nose or eyes.

Adrianna Farmer, a sophomore studying public health, recently suffered from this year’s flu. When symptoms started, she said, “I went to bed with chills, bundled up in blankets and socks.”

When she woke up she said she had a fever and her symptoms included sweating, chills and discomfort. It took her just under a week to fully recover.

Flu shots are available at pharmacies, including Walgreens and Wal-Mart, and other local doctors.