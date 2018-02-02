The post-grad job search: Is it really that bad?

Only 54 percent of graduating students receive employment at graduation, 95 percent one year after graduating and 98 percent five years after graduating, according to Steve Davis, BYU-Idaho alumni director.

“My first job came quite soon after graduating – maybe a month or two afterwards,” said Kelly Williams, a 2004 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. “It wasn’t necessarily a job in my field of study or interest, but it was a great experience and I enjoyed the people I worked with.”

Williams said it took him about two years to find the career field he loved.

“About two years later I was able to transition into my current field when I was offered a job by Burton Snowboards,” Williams said. “That was the job that helped me catapult into doing what I love.”

According to the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment at BYU-I, 78 percent of alumni are satisfied with their job five to six years after graduation, while just 34 percent are satisfied one to two years after. The research suggests it can take multiple years for graduates to find jobs they love.

“I received my first job offer with GE-Healthcare about two weeks after graduation,” said Christopher Farmer, a 2011 graduate with a business management degree.

Farmer said his first job search was challenging because he did not have any experience yet.

“I had to pitch managers on why I had the soft skills they really wanted because I didn’t have the experience yet,” Farmer said.

Farmer said employers today are looking for experienced candidates and sometimes not even consider you without previous work experience.

“I had one manager look at my resume and within 10 seconds of starting the interview tell me she looked at the resume, and just doesn’t see it,” Farmer said. “I then referenced several other people I had been interviewing with, the things they had commented on, and how those needs they highlighted fit well with my soft skills. By the end of the interview, the manager was smiling and recommending I apply for their leadership training program.”

Gregory Hart, a 2009 graduate with an associate degree in general studies, said BYU-I or any of the CES schools can offer several advantages.

“I know that Raytheon and other defense contracts like recruiting from our church schools because most recruits easily pass a background check and can get security clearance,” Hart said.

Dustin Peterson, a 2004 graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Communication said his advice for BYU-I students is to work on developing and selling their skills.

“The greatest investment a degree-seeking student or future job seeker could make is in dramatically increasing their self-awareness to get clear about what they value, what they do best, where they thrive and their overarching purpose, then use that information to guide their next step,” Peterson said.