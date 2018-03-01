The Other Side of Heaven sequel

Sixteen years after the release of Disney’s The Other Side of Heaven, Excel Entertainment announced they are producing a sequel to the movie telling more of John and Jean Groberg’s story, according to Deseret News.

The original movie told the story of emeritus General Authority Seventy Elder John H. Groberg service as a missionary in Tonga. The sequel will take place ten years later from the original and cover the events that took place during his service as a mission president in Tonga.

The company will start filming in April 2018 with TC Christensen, who worked on 17 Miracles, directing this film. The film is scheduled to be released in April of 2019.